WLET - Rebecca VanderKlok

Focus

In response to the writer of the Oct. 2 letter “Deep-seated racism”:

I am in my 60s and as a child I learned the rhyme:

“Eeny, meeny, miny, moe, catch a tiger by the toe, if he hollers, let him go, Eeny, meeny, miny, moe.” Where is the racism? If this rhyme, not chant, was taught to the writer using racial overtones, I am happy he has seen the error of his teachings and is rid of his “deep-seated” racism. However, the writer doesn’t get to accuse “any white American” of possessing “deep-seated racism.”

At this point, we have to assume the writer feels better about himself after ranting. This type of noise only divides the people more and does nothing to perpetuate unity. Instead of a “chant,” focus on the more meaningful paraphrased “Golden Rule:” “Whatever is hurtful to you, do not do to any other person.”

Rebecca VanderKlok

Bermuda Run