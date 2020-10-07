WLET - Reed Ballus

Support Jeff Zenger

I am a student at Reagan High School. Before I attended Reagan, I was fortunate enough to go to the best schools in Forsyth County. The schools that I went to weren’t the best because they had the smartest students, they were the best because they pulled from the wealthiest parts of our county. Studies have shown that the quality of education our students receive is based almost entirely off their economic background.

That needs to change. That's why I’m supporting Jeff Zenger for N.C. House District 74. He is committed to providing access to a quality education for every student in our state. He believes that a family's income or zip code shouldn’t determine the quality of education their child receives. As someone who has worked in the most underprivileged neighborhoods in the entire country, he knows firsthand the difference a good education can make. He has put his own children through private, public and homeschooling and because of this, knows that decisions about a child’s education should be left to their parents and not to some bureaucrats in Raleigh.

COVID-19 has further exposed these inequalities. Jeff knows that online school doesn't work for some families and parents deserve the ability to choose the school that works for them.