WLET - Reggie Branson

Why Biden?

I don't understand the criticism of Hunter Biden. He supposedly capitalized on his family name and took in millions from China, like Ivanka Trump did with Chinese trademarks after her father was elected. Why is it suddenly wrong to make money in China when it's a Biden?

On top of that, the Trump Foundation, on whose board Trump’s three grown children sat, was shut down and fined $2 million for cheating veterans and children with cancer. Biden never did anything like that.

Why is Hunter Biden an issue, anyway? He's not running for president. Shouldn’t we be discussing President Trump’s disastrous response to coronavirus, which has cost us over 220,000 American lives? What issue is more important than that?

Reggie Branson

Winston-Salem