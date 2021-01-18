WLET - Reggie Branson Jan 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tax returnsI'm starting to think that President Trump isn't going to show us his tax returns.Reggie BransonWinston-Salem 0 comments Tags Reggie Branson Tax Return Trump Winston-salem Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News 17-year-old girl faces new charge in death of 13-year-old Winston-Salem boy in chase Jan 13, 2021 A 17-year-old girl is facing a new charge in connection with a chase involving Forsyth County sheriff's deputies that left a 13-year-old boy d… Local News Forsyth's first public defender dies. Pete Clary was known for his advocacy for people with disabilities. Jan 14, 2021 If you ever had the good fortune to be in the same room with Pete Clary, be that a courtroom or a barroom, odds are good you might have heard … Local Winston-Salem retail property sells for $1.25 million Jan 13, 2021 The Precision Decorating property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.25 million to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Reg… Local News Bar permits canceled without notice, owners in Winston-Salem say. State says it will work with businesses. Jan 16, 2021 Bar owners in Winston-Salem and elsewhere are worried about losing their permits to sell alcoholic beverages, but state officials are saying t… Local News Mass COVID-19 vaccination site planned for Forsyth. Fairgrounds will likely be used. Jan 12, 2021 Forsyth County has been listed as one of nine communities in North Carolina with a planned mass vaccination site for COVID-19, state Health Se… State & Regional Virginia doughnut shop finds itself at center of Capitol coup social media fire Jan 15, 2021 (TNS) — “I hope your businesses burn and rot in hell,” said the caller on the voicemail recording to Amazing Glazed doughnuts in Chesapeake, V… Local News Forsyth County will have three COVID-19 mass-vaccination sites Jan 14, 2021 Forsyth County will soon have three COVID-19 mass-vaccination sites, operated separately by Atrium Health, Novant Health Inc. and the county D… +3 Local News Old Sears at Hanes Mall to be COVID-19 vaccination site. Goal is open on Jan. 25. Jan 15, 2021 The former Sears retail store at Hanes Mall owned by Novant Health Inc. is going to serve as a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site for Forsyth Coun… State & Regional Army investigating NC officer who led group to Washington. She says they were demonstrating First Amendment rights. Jan 11, 2021 CHARLOTTE (AP) — The Army is investigating a psychological operations officer who led a group of people from North Carolina to the rally in Wa… Local News Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died 15 hrs ago Longtime Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died, county officials said late Sunday night.