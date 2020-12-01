WLET - Reggie Branson

Simply vanish

President Trump — and Sen. Ted Cruz — predicted that after the 2020 presidential election, all talk of COVID-19 would simply vanish. Revealing deep roots in paranoia and self-regard, they thought a worldwide pandemic, killing scores of people around the globe, was a hoax created to hurt them politically.

Instead, we see COVID continuing to kill people, including too many Americans, many of whom believed Trump and Cruz.

Will these men have to pay any price for their dangerous and deluded assertions to the American public?

I doubt it.

In the meantime, whatever happened to Hunter Biden? It’s the faux news surrounding him that seems to have vanished after the election.

Just who has been lying to Americans all this time?

He who has ears to hear, let him hear.

Reggie Branson

Winston-Salem