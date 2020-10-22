WLET - Regina Franck - SATURDAY

We miss
Due to the 60-million-plus abortions since 1973 whose lives, each and every one, were so important to the whole country, we miss:
Workers not paying taxes
Ideas and inventions are left hidden
Hopes and loves are unfilled
Friendships are not made
Medical cures not discovered
Music and art, so much missing
Problems not solved
Peace not arbitrated
Volunteers and neighbors not there to be helpful
Knowledge and memories lost
Smiles not shared
One could keep this going, but you get the reason we don’t need abortions. Please use prevention or give us the human being to fill our lives.
Regina Franck
Winston-Salem
