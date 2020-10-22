 Skip to main content
WLET - Regina Franck
We miss

Due to the 60-million-plus abortions since 1973 whose lives, each and every one, were so important to the whole country, we miss:

Workers not paying taxes

Ideas and inventions are left hidden

Hopes and loves are unfilled

Friendships are not made

Medical cures not discovered

Music and art, so much missing

Problems not solved

Peace not arbitrated

Volunteers and neighbors not there to be helpful

Knowledge and memories lost

Smiles not shared

One could keep this going, but you get the reason we don’t need abortions. Please use prevention or give us the human being to fill our lives.

Regina Franck

Winston-Salem

