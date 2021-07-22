WLET - Renny Parker - SUNDAY

Gaslighters

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy looked like a fool when he threw a fit Wednesday night about House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi rejecting the two pro-insurrection Republicans he tried to install to the House investigation of Jan. 6. Did he really think Pelosi would accept his gaslighting saboteurs?

Rep. Jim Jordan says the investigation is an attack on former President Trump. Consumed by Trump-worship, he’s already forgotten all about the attack on the Capitol, which was itself an attack on democracy.

I’ve seen Republicans deny facts before, but never over such consequential matters.

I hope I never worship anyone as blindly as Republicans worship Trump. It would be embarrassing.

Renny Parker

Winston-Salem