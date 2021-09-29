WLET - Renny Parker

Decisions

One letter writer quotes Bible verses that say that life begins with the first breath (“The Bible says …” Sept. 18) and another quotes Bible verses that say life begins in the womb (“God’s plan,” Sept. 28). How is an honest person to decide which to follow? How does a Christian do so? Does one group of verses supersede another? How does one decide? Is it just a matter of choosing randomly which passages to follow or is there some biblical method to decide which takes precedent? When Bible passages contradict one another, does that mean that one is wrong or that both are wrong?

And should we note the influence of politics on an interpreter’s biblical beliefs?

What were Jesus' politics? With his generous, forgiving spirit, his denunciation of personal greed and praise for generosity, his insistence that we should care for others, can anyone really make a case that he would be a Republican?