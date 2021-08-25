 Skip to main content
WLET - Renny Parker
Biden's doing well

I’ve heard the Republican complaints about President Biden.

Biden’s strong, positive response to COVID has doubtlessly prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths. He’s removed tens of thousands from Afghanistan without, so far, the loss of a single American life. His child tax credit provides millions of struggling Americans with money to help them make ends meet during this trying time. He speaks, I might add, in complete sentences, unlike his immediate predecessor. But all Republicans want to talk about are his supposed screw-ups.

Yes, he could have handled our departure from Afghanistan better. Judging from his record, former President Trump would have been much worse.

I heard someone complaining about Biden going home to Wilmington, Del., for a weekend. Wilmington is only 100 miles from Washington, D.C. How many weekends did Trump spend at Mar-a-Lago in Florida? How many weekends did he spend playing golf? That doesn’t seem to have bothered the people who are now upset that Biden might put his feet up for five minutes.

Trump was a disaster for America, domestically and internationally, and most Republicans just sat on the sidelines and praised him. They liked his constant blather and his self-aggrandizement.

It’s not surprising that these same people think a rational, thoughtful, moral man like Biden is a disaster.

Renny Parker

Winston-Salem

