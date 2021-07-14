WLET - Reps. Amber Baker and Evelyn Terry - FRIDAY

Fighting for the people

The July 9 article “25,500 Forsyth (County) residents could benefit from Medicaid expansion” included an incorrect and bad faith argument from one Republican state senator whose budget proposal failed to expand Medicaid. He claimed “the federal government may not be able to sustain its commitment of paying 90% of the additional Medicaid expansion administrative costs.”

The truth is the federal government will do that and more. Thanks to President Biden and Democrats’ American Rescue Plan, new economic incentives would provide a two-year, 5% increase in the federal Medicaid match rate -- providing at least an additional $1.7 billion over the next two years.

COVID-19 highlighted North Carolina’s existing fault lines and current budget negotiations provide an opportunity to address them. Too many families in our community live in health care deserts or fall in the coverage gap. Community health centers like United Health Center provide care to medically underserved communities and urgently need the resources that expanding health care provides.