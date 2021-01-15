WLET - Rex Freeman

Blaming Trump

After getting up today and once again reading the liberal, Trump-hating rhetoric that’s in the paper every day, I just had to give my two cents.

I don’t think there’s any question that President Trump is loved by many and hated by many. But the media coverage on the Capitol riot has gone over the top.

So the House of Representatives rushes to impeach again, with the idea of saving America from the president who won’t be in office by the time this is read. This is about Democrats’ disdain for one man and an all-out effort to totally destroy him.

I’ve heard the speech he gave and have read the news concerning the Capitol breach, and I think a trial will be the best way for Trump to clear his name. Because we will have to deal with facts and witnesses, not mainstream media talking heads who blurt out whatever narrative they want us to believe.