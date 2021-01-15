WLET - Rex Freeman

Blaming Trump
After getting up today and once again reading the liberal, Trump-hating rhetoric that’s in the paper every day, I just had to give my two cents.
I don’t think there’s any question that President Trump is loved by many and hated by many. But the media coverage on the Capitol riot has gone over the top.
So the House of Representatives rushes to impeach again, with the idea of saving America from the president who won’t be in office by the time this is read. This is about Democrats’ disdain for one man and an all-out effort to totally destroy him.
I’ve heard the speech he gave and have read the news concerning the Capitol breach, and I think a trial will be the best way for Trump to clear his name. Because we will have to deal with facts and witnesses, not mainstream media talking heads who blurt out whatever narrative they want us to believe.
So it appears to me the ultimate goal here is to bar Trump from ever running for office again. I don’t know why he would, and I doubt, given his age, that he would ever attempt to. But I think it sets a dangerous precedent when you start trying to bar people from holding office. Remember, this can work both ways and with the Democrats controlling Congress and the White House, they become targets for impeachment themselves.