WLET - Rhonda Ellis

Common courtesy

The High Country Press reported last week about Rep. Virginia Foxx being fined $5,000 for failing to comply with a security screening before entering the House chamber on May 13. She ran through a security station, triggering an alarm, threw her bag under a table and refused to stop as two officers called, “Ma’am.” She said she was late for a vote.

She returned to the security station afterward to get her bag and complete the required security check. She reportedly told the officers, “good thing no one stopped me.” Then she brushed off a reporter who tried to question her.

I’m sure she thinks she was making a point about her importance or something. Let me make a few points.