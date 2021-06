His photos

I heard recently that Journal photographer Andrew Dye’s last day at the Journal was June 25. At first I was shocked, but later saddened. I will miss his fantastic photos and the stories that went along with them.

From sports to nature trails, he had the eye for the right time to click the shutter.

For many subscribers, I know, as well as me, the Journal will be less interesting to read without his photos.

Rhonda Michels

Winston-Salem