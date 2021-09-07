WLET - Richard B. Weinberg

Righteous souls
If God sends righteous souls to do his work on earth, then David Freedman was surely one of them ("Prominent attorney Freedman dies at 64," Sept. 5). Like countless others, I personally witnessed how David wove his unflinching kindness, his fierce commitment to justice, his perennial wit and good humor and his proud love of family like a strong and colorful thread throughout the fabric of our community and town.
With his passing our tapestry is torn. May God comfort his family and many friends in this time of loss.
Richard B. Weinberg
Winston-Salem