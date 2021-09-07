 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Richard B. Weinberg
0 Comments

WLET - Richard B. Weinberg

  • 0

Righteous souls

If God sends righteous souls to do his work on earth, then David Freedman was surely one of them ("Prominent attorney Freedman dies at 64," Sept. 5). Like countless others, I personally witnessed how David wove his unflinching kindness, his fierce commitment to justice, his perennial wit and good humor and his proud love of family like a strong and colorful thread throughout the fabric of our community and town.

With his passing our tapestry is torn. May God comfort his family and many friends in this time of loss.

Richard B. Weinberg

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News