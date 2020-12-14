WLET - Richard Carmichael

Trump's success
Congratulations and thanks go to President Trump for his insistence and leadership in the development of Operation Warp Speed. Through his coordination of efforts by private industry and government, vaccines for COVID-19 are on their way to the residents of our country in record time and have been produced and approved with safety in mind.
The efforts and leadership of President Trump and of Vice President Mike Pence, through the coronavirus task force, have saved lives and will save many more.
Richard Carmichael
Winston-Salem
