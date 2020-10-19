WLET - Richard Gray

On the Senate floor on Feb. 26, 2016, Sen. Thom Tillis said, "It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots."

Rather than list all of his transgressions against the best interest of the people of our great state, let me simply share that not a single person of my acquaintance is planning on voting for his reelection. The only action by which he may be able to redeem himself would be to announce his opposition to the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.