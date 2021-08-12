WLET - Richard M. Lawrence - SUNDAY
Related to this story
Most Popular
A prosecutor said nearly five years ago, Ramel Daye suddenly and without provocation grabbed a hammer and hit his then-9-year-old son multiple times with it. On Thursday, Daye pleaded guilty to assault and child abuse charges in connection to that incident in 2016. He was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison.
A High Point retail strip property has been sold for $4.2 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
A 25-year-old Lewisville man was shot and killed Sunday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office said in a release Sunday night.
A heated exchange between drivers Justin Taylor and Michael Adams and their respective crews led to a fight Saturday night during racing at Bo…
Clemmons Bojangles property sold for $1.96 million
A years-long struggle over a blighted property along one of the city's main arteries ended in a matter of minutes and a cloud of dust Tuesday.
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in the 400 block of Knollwood Street.
A brutal crime. A bungled investigation. A 7-year legal nightmare for a man who could prove it wasn't him.
Brandon Edwards waited seven long years for a chance to tell his story.
The proliferation of private parking lots using cameras - and access to DMV registration information - is catching some locals unawares. Bills of up to $85 are landing in mailboxes.
Autopsy: Winston-Salem man died from complications from bedsores and other issues. Mother and sister accused of neglect.
A 42-year-old disabled man whose death was ruled a homicide did not see a health-care provider for more than 10 years and he had severe bedsores that contributed to his death. His mother and sister have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death.