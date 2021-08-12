 Skip to main content
WLET - Richard M. Lawrence - SUNDAY
Mandating masks

Somebody ask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: How is that mandating masks is “government control” but his government banning schools from requiring masks isn’t?

Richard M. Lawrence

Winston-Salem

