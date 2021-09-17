WLET - Richard Mays

No fair
I’m one of the “adults” you criticized in your Sept. 17 editorial “Give us the Carolina Classic.” I will not be attending the fair, no matter what the safety policies are and no matter what they call it. The city did all of us a disservice when they changed the name from “Dixie Classic Fair” to pander to a small group of “woke” malcontents.
What next? Will they decide that clowns are offensive? How about pigs? There’s no end with the politically correct police.
I’ll save my money and have my own fair at home.
Richard Mays
Winston-Salem