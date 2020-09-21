WLET - Richard Merlo

White privilege
Not all whites are privileged. In poor U.S. counties, large white groups don't share in America's wealth. It isn't because of skin color or oppression of their great-grandfathers, but because they haven't stuck to the middle-class values that led the U.S. to its capitalist success.
These are: (1) don't father children out of marriage or before you can afford them (2) work/study hard, (3) be self-disciplined (4) avoid addictions and criminals (5) respect authority.
If you follow these rules, and offer a service which people need, success will probably find you, no matter your color.
Richard Merlo
Elkin