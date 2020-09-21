 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Richard Merlo
0 comments

WLET - Richard Merlo

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

White privilege

Not all whites are privileged. In poor U.S. counties, large white groups don't share in America's wealth. It isn't because of skin color or oppression of their great-grandfathers, but because they haven't stuck to the middle-class values that led the U.S. to its capitalist success.

These are: (1) don't father children out of marriage or before you can afford them (2) work/study hard, (3) be self-disciplined (4) avoid addictions and criminals (5) respect authority.

If you follow these rules, and offer a service which people need, success will probably find you, no matter your color.

Richard Merlo

Elkin

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News