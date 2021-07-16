 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Richard Merlo
0 Comments

WLET - Richard Merlo

  • 0

Gaining ground

Like talent, wealth is unevenly distributed. Politicians buy votes by claiming to correct this imbalance, calling it taxation. But if taxes are too high, the rich leave the country and take their money with them (“capital flight”).

So, in Russia and Venezuela, politicians confiscated money and property under physical threat and redistributed it (“socialism”).

More drastically, in 1789 France, the wealthy were murdered and their property taken (that's called revolution.).

In the U.S., capitalism has permitted a gradual and (mostly) peaceful redistribution of wealth as the rich invest and pay wages; so far, this has worked rather well, and many poorer men have become wealthy (Jeff Bezos once repaired tractors; he started Amazon in a garage). But Marx's belief that capitalism is “not a fair deal,” as expressed in the July 7 letter “Work ethic,” is gaining ground, and America may soon see capital flight, coercive socialism, or revolution, courtesy of our political leaders. Which of those three would be preferable?

Richard Merlo

Elkin

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.
Crime

Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.

Adrion Worley is facing charges that he fatally stabbed and dismembered a 75-year-old Winston-Salem man in 2017, dumping parts of the man's body in another county. But evaluations from two doctors conclude that he is incompetent to stand trial. A Forsyth County judge signed an order sending Worley to Central Regional Hospital so that officials there can attempt to restore Worley's mental capacity. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News