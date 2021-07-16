WLET - Richard Merlo

Like talent, wealth is unevenly distributed. Politicians buy votes by claiming to correct this imbalance, calling it taxation. But if taxes are too high, the rich leave the country and take their money with them (“capital flight”).

In the U.S., capitalism has permitted a gradual and (mostly) peaceful redistribution of wealth as the rich invest and pay wages; so far, this has worked rather well, and many poorer men have become wealthy (Jeff Bezos once repaired tractors; he started Amazon in a garage). But Marx's belief that capitalism is “not a fair deal,” as expressed in the July 7 letter “Work ethic,” is gaining ground, and America may soon see capital flight, coercive socialism, or revolution, courtesy of our political leaders. Which of those three would be preferable?