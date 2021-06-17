WLET - Richard Merlo

Election integrity

The perception of election integrity is always of highest importance, but the appearance of absolute honesty seemed especially critical in November 2020, amid serious U.S. political division.

Democrats should have known that any deviation from standard election practice might suggest fraud, but, under the pandemic guise, chose that time to change voting rules in critical states anyway, casting doubt on their commitment to fairness. Sure enough, violations of count-observer rules and statistical anomalies in the final count created the appearance of fraud.

President Trump's attorneys prepared this evidence, and two members of the Supreme Court were ready to hear the case, finally denied by Justice John Roberts. But the perception of illegality persisted, perhaps weakening President Biden's presidency and governance.

Trying to avoid the appearance of illegality in future elections, Georgia properly tightened its voting standards. Coca-Cola's CEO foolishly protested these new standards.

Richard Merlo

Elkin