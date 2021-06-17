 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Richard Merlo
0 Comments

WLET - Richard Merlo

  • 0

Election integrity

The perception of election integrity is always of highest importance, but the appearance of absolute honesty seemed especially critical in November 2020, amid serious U.S. political division.

Democrats should have known that any deviation from standard election practice might suggest fraud, but, under the pandemic guise, chose that time to change voting rules in critical states anyway, casting doubt on their commitment to fairness. Sure enough, violations of count-observer rules and statistical anomalies in the final count created the appearance of fraud.

President Trump's attorneys prepared this evidence, and two members of the Supreme Court were ready to hear the case, finally denied by Justice John Roberts. But the perception of illegality persisted, perhaps weakening President Biden's presidency and governance.

Trying to avoid the appearance of illegality in future elections, Georgia properly tightened its voting standards. Coca-Cola's CEO foolishly protested these new standards.

Richard Merlo

Elkin

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”
Local News

Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”

A one-act play by a local playwright has local activist groups asking why the local arts community is presenting and promoting the play now. Hate Out of Winston and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America say the play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” whitewashes local history surrounding the removal of a Confederate statue and promotes white supremacy. But Lynn Felder said her play is not about the statue and doesn’t defend white supremacy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News