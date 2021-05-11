 Skip to main content
WLET - Richard Merlo
WLET - Richard Merlo

The need for force

Gentleness should describe most interactions between doctor and patient. There are, however, emergent situations which may require forceful procedures for the patient's ultimate benefit. The treating physician is best able to see the emergency, and his judgment must be trusted.

Similarly, only a police officer can evaluate the need for force when confronting a suspect, regardless of later criticism from leftist armchair cops. If the left presumes to evaluate and condemn police officers for keeping the peace, we'll lose the police and the peace.

Richard Merlo

Elkin

