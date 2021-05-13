WLET - Richard Sharp - SATURDAY

Picked apart

"The people have spoken" and now "they must be punished." Ed Koch's words from 1989 apply today.

Donald Trump won in 2016 but was a sitting duck picked apart by D.C. politics, officials from Obama years, and most of the news/social media. The opposition was organized and spoke using the same phrases on selected topics daily in a coordinated attack. So much for "draining the swamp."

After the virus and with a flood of mail-in ballots, America got Joe Biden, wise to Washington politics. He plans to borrow and spend $6 trillion to save us using the Democratic wish list. It appears the swamp is quickly expanding its control over citizens, business and the states, with Texas, Florida and Georgia targeted for punishment.

Know the past, understand the present, change your future.

Richard Sharp

Mount Airy