WLET - Richard Woodward

Another opportunity
This vacancy in the Supreme Court with less than 50 days before the election gives us yet another opportunity to determine whether Sen. Thom Tillis has any integrity left. Nine months before the 2016 election he was very clear in stating his beliefs:
“The campaign is already under way. It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots to elect our next president.”
Let us see. Will he put party and President Trump before country and integrity? This is when we learn, once again, what kind of a person Thom Tillis really is.
Richard Woodward
Kernersville