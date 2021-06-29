WLEt - Rick Grennell

'Support our troops'

"Support our troops." Oh, how conservatives love to say that. And they certainly ramp up the patriotic rhetoric when they're sending our sons and daughters into combat. What about the rest of the time?

Elite-university graduate Tucker Carlson called our country's highest military official, Gen. Mark Milley, a pig. Carlson laughed and said Milley was stupid. And it's just another day on Fox News.

If Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had said that, conservatives would be demanding her resignation and burning her in effigy. But because it's Carlson, the biggest flamethrower on the right, who regularly tells them who and what to be mad about, they're giving him a pass.

That's not "supporting our troops." That’s supporting their own agenda.

I know of nothing more hypocritical than this conditional support for the military, and there's a lot of competition these days.

Rick Grennell

Winston-Salem