WLET - Rick Harvin - WEDNESDAY

A fighting spirit

This is for the readers/writers who have counted the number of times former President Trump said "fight" in his Jan. 6 speech.

Did you count the number of times that same word was used in all types of election ads during 2020? I lost track, as the word showed up in many ads, by local North Carolina candidates of both parties, all the way up to national office seekers. Should we prosecute them as well?

In closing, I came across this quote recently: "We fight, get beat, rise, and fight again." The source? American Gen. Nathanael Greene, describing how his soldiers and he took on the British in our revolution. Thank goodness for that "fighting" spirit!

Rick Harvin

North Wilkesboro