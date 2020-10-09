WLET - Rick Mashburn

A key victory

Never mind that Cal Cunningham’s marital infidelity was a matter between two consenting adults (as opposed to numerous accusations of sexual assault lodged against our president). Cal Cunningham has let down not only his family but the staff, donors, volunteers and others who have supported his campaign. He is also being investigated by the Army Reserve. I am disappointed and angered by Cunningham’s behavior.

Even so, I will vote for him without reservation. I continue to believe he will be an effective voice for our state in Washington.

Mainly, though, he gets my vote because his victory could well be key to a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate. No matter who wins the presidential election, real change can come only when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gets the boot.

Rick Mashburn

Winston-Salem