WLET - Ricky S. Phillips - FRIDAY

I realize that President Biden’s infrastructure plan probably seems radical to a lot of conservatives, with his effort to lift children out of poverty and increase middle-class pay and improve health care. That, they might say, might sound like worthy goals, but it’s not “infrastructure.”

I might agree and say we should find another way to do those things. But we’ve been aware of these problems for some time now and nothing’s been done. Trickle-down economics don’t work and Republicans spent the last four years making the rich richer and the poor poorer. None of that alleviates any of these serious, long-term problems. Maybe we should just try something different, like Biden’s way.