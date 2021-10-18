WLET - Ricky S. Phillips - TUESDAY

Breaking them

“This could break them,” Forsyth County Republican Party Chairman Ken Raymond says while trying to enlist parents to harass school teachers (“GOP chair: Report school ‘pornography’,” Oct. 16).

Because COVID hasn’t? Because school shootings haven’t? Because a year of remote teaching and declining grades hasn’t? Kick them while they’re down, that might do it.

“This could break them.” But there’s no advice for building them up, for supporting them as they prepare our children to venture into the world as contributing members of society.

“This could break them.” Maybe Raymond would like to explain why he and his Republican cohorts are so dead-set against public education. Is it because educated people vote for Democrats?

Pitting educated people against Republicans? No, we can’t have that. It might break them.

Ricky S. Phillips

Winston-Salem