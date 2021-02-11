WLET - Ricky S. Phillips

No change

A lot of Democratic politicians wanted to impeach former President Trump even before his inauguration. Many hoped to impeach him after he was elected and, indeed, were gleeful about his first impeachment.

None of that changes the fact that Trump urged his supporters to overthrow a fair election on Jan. 6 and the result was death.

The Democrats can be as bad as QAnon imagines and none of it changes what Trump did. He essentially tried to overthrow the government to retain power.

The only question now is whether Republican senators have enough integrity to find him guilty.

I guess we’ll see.

Ricky S. Phillips

Winston-Salem