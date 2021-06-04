 Skip to main content
WLET - Ricky S. Phillips
For the working people

Workers, as you mentioned in your June 1 editorial “For the workers,” have stayed out of the market for a variety of reasons: some are immunocompromised, some can’t find child care – some, I’d add, can’t find appropriate work for their skills. They worked in industries that haven’t reopened.

Republicans in the North Carolina legislature, though, like Republicans everywhere, portray working people as lazy and opportunistic and are determined to force them back to work – even if it endangers their health. Even if they can’t care for their children. Even if they have to take reduced pay and benefits that makes life even more of a struggle.

The federal extended benefits were good for just two more months. Republicans couldn’t wait two more months before throwing working people to the wolves. They’ve either had to face too much pressure from their donors or they’re going out of their way to present themselves as cruel taskmasters.

Sen. Ted Cruz says he wants the Republican Party to be the party of the working class.

That’s never going to happen while Republicans are putting their loyalty to employers ahead of concerns for working people.

Ricky S. Phillips

Winston-Salem

