WLET - Ricky S. Phillips

Lighting a match

Thank God for Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

Thanks to recent revelations from America’s pre-eminent journalist, Bob Woodward (and his partner Robert Costa), we’ve received another glimpse into the madness of the Trump White House.

Former President Trump had, as Milley judged, “gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election,” “all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies.”

We knew that. We didn’t know that he had signed a military order to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Jan. 15, 2021, before he left the White House.

Think Biden’s withdrawal was chaotic? Compare lighting a match to lighting a bonfire.

Milley was able to prevent that disaster from occurring, likely saving many American and Afghan lives.

Milley deserves to be given whatever awards he has not yet earned (which are quite a few more than Tucker Carlson or Rep. Madison Cawthorn ever achieved).

Ricky S. Phillips

Winston-Salem