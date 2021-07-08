WLET - Ricky S. Phillips

Hidden identity

The identity of the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt should not be revealed because revealing it could put the officer’s life in danger.

Plus, Trump supporters, including some in Congress, are looking for another scapegoat to draw attention away from Trump’s insurrectionists. They’ve already tried to blame antifa and the FBI for the insurrection, despite the fact that everyone arrested so far has been a Trump supporter.

Look what has happened to other conservative scapegoats: Dr. Anthony Fauci regularly receives death threats, as do members of his family. Conservative extremists plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Some conservatives say that Trump supporters aren’t violent. They should keep in mind that it’s conservatives like Mark McCloskey of Missouri who like to wave guns around. It’s conservatives who are defending 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who allegedly shot three people in Kenosha, Wisc., with an AR-15-style rifle. It’s conservatives who responded to Trump’s violent campaign rhetoric. And it’s right-wing Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and a bunch of Trump supporters who attacked Capitol Police with clubs, chemical sprays and stun guns. They swim in violence.