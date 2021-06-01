 Skip to main content
WLET - Robert “Bob” Hunter - WEDNESDAY
Time for a change

I just finished watching the National Memorial Day Concert from Washington, D.C., honoring those service men and women who gave their lives that we, the citizens of the United States, might have freedom today. Those of us who enjoy our hard-won freedom must say “thank you” to each of those who lost their lives and to their families and we must also thank those who returned and especially those who returned wounded, both physically and mentally. What sacrifices they made for our freedom!

Then I think about our elected officials in Congress and their behavior. Their actions — and inaction — are an embarrassment and disgrace when compared to the behavior of our military men and women.

Time for a change! Term limits?

Robert “Bob” Hunter

Clemmons

