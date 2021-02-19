 Skip to main content
WLET - Robert Caudle
WLET - Robert Caudle

Praise for Sen. Richard Burr ("Good for Sen. Burr," Feb. 17)? Unbelievable. As a member of a Do-nothing Congress, where has he been the last four years? His impeachment vote was him trying to save his legacy.

Robert Caudle

Winston-Salem

