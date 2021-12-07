WLET - Robert Ferguson

Cafeteria woes
I am a student at Ledford Senior High School and I continue to see that our school cafeteria is struggling. The food and the staff is some of the bigger problems we are struggling with. The food portions are substantially smaller and not fit for older people; these portions seem as if they wouldn't fill up a toddler.
Also the staff this year has been struggling and constantly slacking Some people wait the whole lunch period before they get food and then get only five minutes to eat and relax.
Robert Ferguson
Thomasville