WLET - Robert Giffen

McConnell obstruction
As anyone with half a brain can observe, Senate Republicans are not in the least interested in enacting any infrastructure bill at all. Measures that they themselves have promoted have been included in the administration's earlier proposals but now have been declared nonstarters. The one and only objective of Senate Republicans is to stall or kill off any proposal put forth by the Biden administration in hopes of fleshing out a campaign issue for the mid-term elections.
Just as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asserted 12 years ago that his primary objective in the Senate was to deny President Obama a second term, he now makes clear his only purpose is to kill any Democratic legislative initiatives the electorate might find attractive but would reflect credit on President Biden and his administration.
McConnell only wants the power of being majority leader again. Nothing else matters.
Robert Giffen
Winston-Salem