 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Robert Giffen
0 Comments

WLET - Robert Giffen

  • 0

McConnell obstruction

As anyone with half a brain can observe, Senate Republicans are not in the least interested in enacting any infrastructure bill at all. Measures that they themselves have promoted have been included in the administration's earlier proposals but now have been declared nonstarters. The one and only objective of Senate Republicans is to stall or kill off any proposal put forth by the Biden administration in hopes of fleshing out a campaign issue for the mid-term elections.

Just as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asserted 12 years ago that his primary objective in the Senate was to deny President Obama a second term, he now makes clear his only purpose is to kill any Democratic legislative initiatives the electorate might find attractive but would reflect credit on President Biden and his administration.

McConnell only wants the power of being majority leader again. Nothing else matters.

Robert Giffen

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

+4
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Crime

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News