WLET - Robert Hoots

Cooper’s lottery

This is another one for the ages in a foolish use of taxpayer dollars.

As one who got both COVID shots when I was eligible, I wish now I had waited! Gov. Roy Cooper's educational attempts to persuade those who have not taken the vaccine have not worked so in typical fashion, he decides to use my money to get them to get a shot ("Cooper unveils vaccination lottery," June 11).

Taxpayers and those who followed the advice of the health agencies to get the shots should be extremely offended by this Cooper carrot.

And why a million dollars for adults and the lesser offer, $125,000, for students? Those who have not availed themselves of one of the “free inoculation neighborhood sites,” don’t have that incentive to do so.

As the British say, this is pure “bullocks!”

Robert Hoots

Kernersville