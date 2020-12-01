WLET - Robert Kendall

A secular government

The Journal published a letter on Nov. 9 (“Violated principles”) declaring that the U.S. was founded on Judeo/Christian values. Anyone who has actually read American history knows that the authors of the U.S. Constitution and other Founding Fathers were deists and atheists and they established a secular government.

A letter published Nov. 27 (“Thankful?”) is going back further in history to prove that the founding of the U.S. is rooted in Christian values as practiced by Pilgrims (Puritans). The Puritans supposedly came here in search of religious freedom, but they were actually only in search of their own religious freedom with no tolerance for other religions.

The Massachusetts Bay Colony was founded in 1629 by Puritans and the colonial government eventually became subordinate to the religion. Civil authorities were expected to enforce religious rules. Quakers, heretics (anyone not a Puritan) and other religious dissidents were subject to punishment.

Ask Quakers (and other heretics) how their ancestors were treated by the Puritans. They were hanged and imprisoned and endured other forms of punishment from the Puritans. The Founding Fathers, remembering the excesses of the Puritans, included in the First Amendment the prohibition of a national religion. Thank God!