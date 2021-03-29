WLET - Robert Kendall

Give it back

In response to Byron Williams’ March 28 column “D.C. statehood is a moral imperative,” here’s a solution he failed to mention: Give the land back to Maryland. Instant representation!

The District of Columbia was originally a square until the Virginia side of the district was given back in 1847.

Keep the U.S. government buildings in designated federal areas. Even though Maryland may not want the land back, the extra population could give it an extra U.S. representative.

This sounds easier than changing the Constitution and it has been done before. I mean, unless you really do want two more Democratic senators.

Robert Kendall

Winston-Salem