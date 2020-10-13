WLET - Robert Kendall

Read the First Amendment

The writer of the Oct. 9 letter “Violated principles” states that she believes the U.S. was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. Has she ever read the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution? Is she aware that most of the Founding Fathers were atheists or deists? Is she aware that she has just rejected Hindus, Buddhists and all other religious practitioners?

She states that there is no law in the Bible that allows the killing of babies in the womb. However, her god would kill fully grown adults if they didn’t worship the correct god. Her god helped the Israelites conquer Jericho and kill every man, women, child and animal. I would suggest that this also included the killing of babies in the womb.

Whether I agree with her about abortion or not, the Bible is not where I would go for any moral instruction on the subject. Her god had his own son tortured and killed.

Founding father John Adams, in the Treaty of Tripoli, 1797: “The government of the United States is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”

Robert Kendall

Winston-Salem