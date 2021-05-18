WLET - Robert L. Mayville - WEDNESDAY

Gun deaths

My thanks to Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams for having the courage to comment, as reported in the May 12 Journal, about gun deaths in our community that are now a pandemic (“Shootings worry council members”). Our N.C. Republican-elected representatives in Washington are not going to acknowledge this. Their silence has been bought and paid for by the NRA throughout the years. They are against universal background checks to purchase firearms, even though up to 85% of the population agrees this law will greatly limit deaths from firearms both from murder and suicide.

Laws that will restrict the sale of AR-15 type weapons are useless. There are now over 10 million in circulation. The same can be said for large capacity magazines. There are more than 20 million out there. A more tragic situation is there are now more than 300 million handguns in this country and new sales are very strong.

Back to Adam’s comments. They bring this dilemma right to our doorsteps. Every day the paper mentions those shot in our community. Let us keep gun ownership for those that are qualified to own them.

Robert L. Mayville

Winston-Salem