WLET - Robert L. Mayville

Logical decisions

It appears the only logical decision Rep. Virginia Foxx makes is what color suit to wear as she elbows her way next to President Trump for a photo op.

She missed the chance when the Supreme Court threw out the Republican Texas lawsuit to overthrow the Constitution and millions of legal votes (“Triad delegation endorsed election suit,” Dec. 12). What suit will she wear on Jan. 6 when the joint session of Congress certifies the Electoral College votes?

Many Republicans said they will object to the Biden votes. Rep. Foxx will be hovering there, probably in her green suit, for the festive occasion. Perhaps the red one. She hopes the subject of COVID-19 will not come up. Unfortunately, this country, and I believe hers, is heading toward 20 million cases and 350,000 deaths. Yes, Virginia, there is a pandemic.

Of course, hunger in North Carolina — not her concern — and our country is affecting millions. Her Fifth N.C. District has had some of the worst childhood hunger in the country.

Any thoughts? Or is she worrying about what color suit to wear on Jan. 20, 2021, for President-elect Biden’s inauguration?

Robert L. Mayville

Winston-Salem