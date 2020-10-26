WLET - Robert McOuat

It's like marketing

Politics? Right.

It’s like marketing. We must hear about the candidates so we can make the best choice.

Americans do a great job with marketing for everything but politicians.

If you were from another country or another planet, and you came to America, you’d think insurance is the funniest thing in the world. It started with the biped cockney lizard. Funny. It must have sold a lot of insurance, because now, insurance commercials are the funniest thing on TV. Flo and Jamie, they got this Laurel and Hardy thing going. State Farm has a fisherman that holds out a dollar bill on the end of his fishing pole that no one can grab. Funny. None of the insurance commercials tell you that insurance is for when something horrific happens in your life: death, car, crash, fire. All jokes, the only guy that can’t take a joke is the caveman in the insurance commercials.

Come on America! We are good at marketing! Red or blue, keep the politicians off the camera! The current political commercials make no sense; at least make them funny. The election should be like the Super Bowl. People say they watch the Super Bowl so they can see the commercials. Let’s make politics like that. Every four years let’s bring out the best commercials.