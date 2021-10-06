 Skip to main content
WLET - Robert Panelli - FRIDAY
Anti-Trump

It’s disgusting that you would print an article of excerpts from former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s “tell-all” book, intended to do nothing but make former President Trump look bad (“Takeaways from Trump aide’s tell-all,” Oct. 5). But I shouldn’t expect more from a newspaper that’s done everything it could to portray Trump in a negative light.

We get it, you don’t like Trump, you never liked Trump, you never will like Trump. But a lot of your readers still respect this man who saw us and fought for us. We hope he’ll run in 2024 so he can fix all the problems that President Biden is causing now.

When are you going to print excerpts from an anti-Biden book?

Robert Panelli

Winston-Salem

