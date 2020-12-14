WLET - Robert R. Stump

Playing marbles

Since the recent election, I have found myself reflecting on my childhood.

On most days, the boys in my neighborhood would gather to play marbles. One of the kids usually lost every game. During a typical game, as he sensed he was about to lose again, he would cry out that he was being cheated, being robbed, the game was rigged, he was not getting his turn, everyone was ganging up on him. His outburst always ended by his taking what marbles he had left, his red wagon, and going home. Quickly the game would return to an enjoyable and fun time.

I have recently thought that the kid who always lost must be the person currently occupying the Oval Office. It appears that everything that I recall happening in the marbles games is happening in the White House.

I also quickly recalled that the only thing that enabled the group to return to having fun playing was that the kid’s family moved away. Things returned to a more normal, friendly, respectful and civil game.

In a few weeks, based on respect for the basic principles on which our country was founded, we will be able to return also to a more respectful, civil and caring country.