WLET - Robert Randolph - FRIDAY

Leaving Afghanistan

I’m sure President Biden is going to receive criticism for his decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan. It’s not a good solution — but there is no good solution. We’ve been there for two decades and have accomplished nothing but to waste millions of dollars, lose thousands of American lives and make the Afghans hate us more. This is a country that refuses to be occupied and refuses to enter the 21st (or 20th) century.

I like positive solutions, but I can’t imagine one for Afghanistan. Occupying the country was probably President George W. Bush’s greatest mistake. We should have learned from the British and the Russians.

I would feel the same way if former President Trump had pulled our troops. We cannot succeed there. Nobody could. Their fundamental-religion-based problems run too deep.

We can’t risk further threats from the Taliban, though. The best thing we could do with Afghanistan is put a wall around it and not let anyone in or out.

But don’t blame Biden. He’s smart enough to know that this is a lose-lose situation and always will be. There's no good way to leave the country. We need to just go.

Robert Randolph

Winston-Salem