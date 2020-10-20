WLET - Robin Cook

Sour grapes?

In columnist Scott Sexton's coverage of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Superintendent Angela Hairston's resignation (“Job pressures likely influenced resignation,” Oct. 20), it almost sounds as if there are some sour grapes. Perhaps she didn't grant an interview. She was, after all, a black female busy in a job entailing the overseeing of more than 55,000 children and employees of the school system. In a country where the same position is overwhelmingly filled by white men. That's not racist or sexist. That's reality.

I'm quite sure Hairston, when interviewing in Georgia and North Carolina, did not expound on her personal hopes and dreams to hold the same position in Danville, Va. It would have been a death knell to her interview process. And she's smart enough to know it.

As for the paycuts? To go from a six-plus-hour commute to half an hour, while maintaining a combined salary of well over $200,000 and being able to live with her spouse, near family and friends, especially during a raging pandemic? No brainer!

Too bad this country isn't filled with people who can set aside their professional egos for the sake of "home and hearth." Best wishes, Angela Hairston!

Robin Cook

Mount Airy