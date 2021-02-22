WLET - Robin Voiers - TUESDAY

Thank you for your article about Dr. Calvert Jeffers (“ ‘Ideal leader,’” Feb. 21). He truly is all the things you have said: a fine veterinarian, a community supporter, a mentor, etc. But you have left out the very personal side of his practice.

He and his staff are so thrilled when you bring in your tatty little rescue mutt. Why, you'd think you just picked her off the runway of the Westminster. And when it is time to say good-bye to your old, perhaps, sick or injured, friend, you realize that Cal has not only been the one who has tended to the care and feeding of your dog; but now is also your chief comforter and friend in that most heart-wrenching moment. He and his staff (and you know who you are, LaTanja) are a gift to any pet owner.